President’s initiative to move his office across the regions, ‘bold and innovative’

– By Kellon Rover

The benefits of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali moving his entire office to East Berbice– Corentyne (Region Six) last Thursday and Friday are numerous and far-reaching.

In fact, bringing the government closer to the people, residents are able to have direct access to the president and his office, and receive the assistance they need in a timely and efficient manner.

President Ali addresses residents during his outreach in Berbice

And this was evident in the recently concluded two-day exercise in the ancient county by Dr Ali, where over 2,200 persons benefitted in just 48 hours.

The president said he plans to take his office to every region across the nation, making it accessible to Guyanese. He was at the time speaking during a brief ceremony at State House, New Amsterdam Thursday last.

President Ali listened attentively to a resident during his outreach in Berbice

By relocating his office to different regions, the head of state will be able to gain a better understanding of the unique challenges and needs of each community.

The strategy will allow him to tailor his policies and programmes to meet the specific needs of each region, which in turn will help to improve the lives of residents and boost the economy.

Furthermore, the novel initiative will help to build trust and confidence in the government.

President Ali greeted by a group of pupils from the All Saints Primary School

President Ali is sending a clear message that he cares about the wellbeing of Guyanese, and is willing to go above and beyond, by making himself accessible to them.

For context, at the first stop in Region Six, Dr Ali sat and listened attentively to the concerns of the people, although there were a number of key government ministries present with senior staff, including permanent secretaries.

This personalised touch was greatly appreciated by residents, who felt heard and valued for the first time in a long time. Matters which lasted for months or even years were resolved on spot.

President Ali listened attentively to a resident during his outreach in Berbice

Accordingly, the president’s staff was able to provide assistance and connect residents with the relevant departments to get the help they needed. The undertaking also helped to reduce corruption and bureaucracy.

Overall, the president’s initiative to relocate his office to different regions is a bold and innovative move that has already had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of Guyanese.

The initiative is a testament to the president’s commitment to serve the people and make a positive difference in their lives.

It is hoped that such an astute intervention continues to grow, providing assistance and optimism to even more residents.

