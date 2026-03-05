Press Release: Aquaculture diversification continues to accelerate freshwater fish production across communities

– Bonasika Creek farmers receive fingerlings to commence rearing in ponds

– Reg. Two aquaculture stations undergo significant upgrades to support expansion

In keeping with the commitments made by His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Tambaqui aquaculture activities have now commenced at Bonasika Creek as part of the Government of Guyana’s expanding aquaculture development initiative.

Two farmers in the community have recently received feed and Tambaqui fingerlings and have begun pond rearing activities, with first harvests projected for June 2026. An additional five farmers are scheduled to receive feed and fingerlings in the coming weeks, to commence production, further strengthening aquaculture development in the area.

This expansion forms part of President Ali’s aquaculture diversification efforts, aimed at diversifying income opportunities, enhancing food security, and stimulating sustainable economic growth within riverine and hinterland communities. The initiative also led to the introduction of cage aquaculture, the expansion of brackish water shrimp production, and the development of Vannamei prawn farming in Guyana.

The cage-culture project was first launched at Mashabo in August 2023, and since 2024, the community has been regularly harvesting Tambaqui from the cages established there. The most recent harvest, conducted on January 21, 2026, yielded 76 heads of Tambaqui with an average weight of 5.3 pounds, producing a total of 403 pounds of fish.

These consistent harvests have generated income for participating residents and have contributed directly to strengthening village economies. Recognising the project’s success and growing demand, two additional cages were installed in Mashabo in 2025, further expanding production capacity.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the continued harvests and geographic expansion of the initiative demonstrate the soundness of the President’s vision. He noted that when the project was conceptualised, the objective was not only to increase fish production, but to empower communities with sustainable livelihoods and improve national food security.

According to the Minister, the steady results at Mashabo and Capoey Lake, as well as the introduction of pond rearing in communities like Bonasika Creek, show that the government’s aquaculture development efforts are delivering measurable benefits to families and strengthening economic resilience at the community level.

In 2025, Tambaqui rearing commenced in Bethany and Rockstone, while aquaculture cages have been installed in an additional 10 communities, where production is expected to begin in early 2026. As these communities prepare for stocking and production cycles, the initiative is poised to further increase freshwater fish output and income-generation opportunities across multiple regions.

To support this expansion, significant upgrades have been undertaken at the Anna Regina Fish Culture Station in Region Two throughout 2025, with additional improvements scheduled for 2026. Recent enhancements include an improved water supply system, upgraded aeration, and additional tanks. These upgrades have enabled the station to grow small Tambaqui fingerlings to stocking size for aquaculture cages at Mashabo, Capoey Lake, Bethany, and Lake Mainstay, as well as farmers’ ponds across the region.

Tilapia fingerling production has also commenced at the facility, allowing farmers in the region to access improved stock locally.

The upgraded facility has also strengthened training and technical support services in the region. Recently, students from the Guyana School of Agriculture’s Essequibo Campus visited the station, gaining first-hand exposure to modern aquaculture practices without travelling significant distances. Further upgrades are planned for 2026 to enhance service delivery and ensure that the expanding aquaculture sector continues to receive strong technical backing.

While speaking on the recent development, Minister Mustapha noted that the initiative represents a long-term investment in community development. He stated that each harvest translates into direct income for families, improved access to protein for households, and stronger village economies, adding that the government remains committed to expanding cage aquaculture across Guyana as part of its broader strategy to advance food security, diversify rural livelihoods, and build a resilient and sustainable agriculture sector.

Minister Mustapha also disclosed that the ministry will soon establish an aquaculture station in Bartica similar to the upgraded Anna Regina Fish Culture Station.

“This station will consist of tanks, a water filtration system, a back-up generator, pumps, and aeration systems. It is expected to be operationalised before the end of May, and will facilitate the supply of fingerlings for cage aquaculture projects in the nearby Communities of River’s View, Falls Mouth, Itabali, and Kartabo, as well as a Pond Aquaculture Project in the Batavia Community,” the minister explained.

He said that, in addition to the 3,000 persons who are set to benefit, the facility will also be used to facilitate practical and theoretical training activities for students in the area. The establishment of a similar facility is planned in Lethem.

With cage culture production now underway at Bethany and pond rearing commencing in Bonasika Creek, and additional communities set to begin operations in early 2026, the government’s aquaculture development initiative continues to fulfil the vision set out by President Ali of creating sustainable economic opportunities while strengthening Guyana’s aquaculture industry.