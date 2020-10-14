Press Release – Canadian envoy calls on AG Nandlall

Today, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall M.P., met with the Canadian High Commissioner, Ms. Lilian Chatterjee, for the first time since assuming office.

The Attorney General begun the meeting by thanking Her Excellency for the role she personally played, that of her staff and the Canadian Government’s tremendous support to the people of Guyana in respect of the 2nd March 2020 National and Regional Elections. The Attorney General indicated that had it not been for such support from the international community democracy would not have prevailed and the will of the people would have been stolen by political fraudsters. High Commissioner Chatterjee applauded Minister Nandlall for all his hard work during this period and congratulated him on his appointment as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.

Her Excellency also congratulated the new Government and informed that she was very impressed with the way the Government has been preforming, thus far.

The High Commissioner expressed her Government’s willingness to continue to partner with Guyana in pursuing its developmental agenda. She explained that there are several current projects from which the Legal Affairs Ministry can continue to benefit, including the Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean in Guyana, Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening in the Caribbean in Guyana and Access to Justice for Indigenous Peoples in Guyana. These projects fund and assist in multiple initiatives in the justice sector, including provision of funding for training, law books and a host of equipment, as well as assistance in the legislative sector.

The Attorney General outlined some of his immediate, as well as long-term plans for the legal sector, including updating of the Guyana law reports, law revision, law reform, promulgation of a series of legislation, reviewing and reforming the electoral statutes, constitutional reform and various other initiatives.

An officer of the Legal Affairs Ministry will be appointed to liaise with the High Commission, as the two Agencies continue to collaborate on the various initiatives which will be pursued.