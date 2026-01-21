Press Release: CJIA and IATA partner to elevate passenger experience

A technical team from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday met with the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Hon. Deodat Indar, and senior management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to explore strategic areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening airport operations and enhancing service delivery.

During the high-level engagement, Minister Indar emphasised that the modernisation of CJIA is a critical pillar of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for a “One Guyana” anchored in an efficient, results-driven government.

“The President has been very clear: service must be our top priority,” Minister Indar said. “We are building an aviation hub that reflects a modern Guyana, and that requires a culture of excellence where every second counts for the travelling public. I am pleased to welcome IATA to Guyana and look forward to closer collaboration between the airlines and the airport to ensure our passengers receive world-class service.”

As part of the visit, IATA facilitated a specialised workshop for key airport personnel focused on service-level standards. The session highlighted international best practices and innovative approaches designed to place the passenger at the centre of airport operations.

Discussions also identified several areas for technical collaboration, including the deployment of digital solutions to streamline operational workflows. These initiatives directly support the Government’s mandate to eliminate inefficiencies and reduce wait times, ensuring that CJIA’s infrastructure keeps pace with Guyana’s rapid economic expansion.

Following the ministerial engagement and a guided tour of the airport’s facilities, Chief Executive Officer of CJIA, Mr. Ramesh Ghir, underscored the airport’s strategic focus on transforming the passenger journey.

“I am pleased to collaborate with our airline partners and IATA to ensure the passenger experience remains our absolute priority,” Mr. Ghir stated. “In keeping with the Government’s mandate for efficiency, we welcome IATA’s commitment to engaging its airline shareholders. Together, we are focused on a singular goal: reducing processing times and delivering a seamless and pleasant travel experience at CJIA.”

Ms. Annaleen Lord, IATA’s Area Manager for the Caribbean, described the engagement as timely, noting that IATA is strategically expanding its technical support to assist Caribbean partners in meeting the evolving expectations of global travellers.

The visiting delegation also included Mr. Alejandro Pineda, Senior Manager of Consulting, and Mr. Jürgen Renner, Principal of Airport Consulting. Senior Advisor on Aviation attached to the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, Mr. Lenox Shuman, also participated in the discussions.