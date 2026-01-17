PRESS RELEASE: Finance Minister meets with private sector as Government intensifies Budget 2026 preparations

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, today met and engaged with leading representatives of the private sector, at the Ministry of Finance. The engagement allowed representatives of the sector to raise and discuss issues of interest as government intensifies preparations for Budget 2026.

During remarks, Minister Singh used the opportunity to reiterate the government’s appreciation of the strong collaboration and the ongoing engagement with the private sector throughout the years. Attending the engagement were senior representatives of the Private Sector Commission, Georgetown Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry Guyana, Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association Ltd., Guyana Association of Bankers, and Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association. Also joining the engagement was the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Mr. Godfrey Statia, and a team of senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Singh reassured the representatives of the sector that the PPP/C government is committed to maintaining an environment that is conducive to increased private investment, job creation, and income generation. Minister Singh further elaborated that “we want more people working, earning, accumulating savings, and wealth, investing and prospering,” and expressed that the government, under the leadership of President Ali, remains committed to doing all that is necessary to ensure that Guyana remains and attractive destination for diversified private investment.

Only recently during President Ali’s address to the nation in December 2025, His Excellency highlighted that “over the next five years, we’ll witness Guyana’s environment for doing business becoming one of the most attractive to the private sector, both domestic and foreign.” The President also reiterated the government’s commitment to continue to diversify the economy, modernize the infrastructure, expand business opportunities, create jobs, educate and train people, raise income and cut cost of living.

During today’s meeting, representatives from the private sector expressed appreciation for the government’s continued engagement with the sector and recognized the government’s efforts to drive economic transformation and foster a more competitive business environment. The sector also reiterated its commitment to working with the government to continue developing the country’s economic potential.

This year’s Budget will be the first Budget presented to the Parliament following the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C’s) successful re-election to office led by President Irfaan Ali, and launch of its 2025 Manifesto. It would be recalled that Manifesto 2025 was crafted after extensive and inclusive consultation with private sector, religious organizations, youth and women groups, and every Guyanese citizen at large.

Budget 2026 will be presented within a clear policy framework already laid out in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2025 manifesto, reflecting extensive public consultation and President Irfaan Ali’s vision for national transformation.