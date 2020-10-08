Press Release – Foreign Minister Meets with National Commission on Disability

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, today met with the Board of the National Commission on Disability (NCD) virtually, during which among mutual areas of interest, they discussed enhanced collaboration.

Acting Chairperson of the NCD, Vidushi Persaud -McKinnon noted that the Commission has had a close partnership with the Ministry over the years. “We hope that under your guidance and with your Ministry, we can seek to have representation at the highest level, at the international level,” Persaud-McKinnon said. Further, the Chairperson (Ag.) expressed an interest in holding sensitisation sessions with the staff of the Ministry on the Persons with Disabilities Act.

The Foreign Minister emphasised the need to work to remove stigmas attached to persons with disabilities. Further, he noted that the Government will endeavour to provide the policy framework and funding to meet the needs of the community and ensure that each and every citizen is integrated into society. “We are ready to address the needs of marginalised populations of our society. One of the Government’s goals is to ensure inclusive development for all Guyanese,” Minister Todd said.

Launched on December 10, 1997, the National Commission on Disability plays a coordinating role in a multi-sectoral approach to helping persons with disabilities to live full and productive lives.