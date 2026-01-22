Press Release: Forty-four brought before courts for illegal mining

In the Government of Guyana’s ongoing effort to crack down on and eradicate illegal mining across Guyana, the Ministry of Natural Resources announces that forty-four individuals have been arrested, charged, and brought before the courts for engaging in illegal mining practices across Guyana. This adds to the seizure of over 50 pieces of equipment and other related mining materials from unlicensed mining operations, which the ministry highlighted in a January 22, 2026, press statement. These offenders have been convicted and made to pay various fines in accordance with the law.

The individuals charged were found in multiple mining districts and administrative regions, including Bartica and surrounding areas in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), as well as Mahdia and its environs in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), among other locations where illegal activities were detected. The ministry further advises that several other cases are presently under investigation, and it anticipates that further charges will be laid as the process advances.

This course of action forms part of the aggressive national enforcement drive launched in direct response to the call by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to dismantle all illegal mining operations and restore full compliance with Guyana’s mining laws and regulations.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, said the recent arrests and prosecutions reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s mining laws and regulations are respected. He reminded that illegal mining poses serious risks to the environment, public safety, and the integrity of the sector and will not be tolerated. “Those who choose to operate outside of the law will be found, prosecuted, and held accountable,” Minister Bharrat stated.

The Ministry of Natural Resources reaffirms that enforcement operations will continue nationwide, supported by sustained monitoring, inspections, and close collaboration with regulatory and law-enforcement agencies to root out illegal activities wherever they occur. The ministry remains firmly committed to safeguarding Guyana’s natural resources and ensuring lawful, responsible mining in the national interest.