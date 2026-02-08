Press Release: GCAA issues firm warning on drone safety: zero tolerance for violations

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hereby issue this unequivocal warning to all drone operators and the general public that compliance with safe and responsible drone operation is mandatory under Guyana’s laws. Irresponsible and unlawful use of drones poses grave risks to public safety, national security, and personal privacy. Drone users are hereby reminded that the following directives are legally binding and must be strictly observed:

The Pilot in Command of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV/Drone) is strictly prohibited from operating the aircraft over or near private or public property without first obtaining explicit permission from the property owner.

Drones are expressly forbidden from operating within 150 metres of any congested area, organized open-air assembly, or within 100 metres of any vessel, vehicle, or structure not under the operator’s control.

Drone operators must, at all times, maintain a minimum safe distance of 50 metres (164 feet) vertically or horizontally from any person, property, or structure not under their direct control, unless explicit written authorization has been granted by the GCAA.

Any breach of these regulations constitutes a serious criminal offense and will result in fines up to GYD$1,000,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years.

Non-compliance with permit conditions, and operations outside the limitations specified in the GCAA UAV Directive (Operation and Surveillance of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles | GCAA/ASR/DIR/2017-01), or failure to adhere to an approved operations manual will result in immediate suspension of UAV/Drone Permit and be prosecuted as a breach of the GCAA Regulations.

To ensure that persons adhere to the GCAA’s regulations and avoid undue violations, the GCAA is appealing to the public to comply accordingly with the above. The public is urged to immediately report any and all unauthorized operations, suspicious or unsafe drone activity to the nearest police station to the GCAA safety hotline at 608-4222. The full force of the law will be applied to defaulters. The GCAA is committed to maintaining the integrity of Guyana’s airspace.