Press Release: Govt modernising Guyana’s transport infrastructure – President Ali

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said that the upgrading of the Aubrey Barker Road into a four-lane highway is part of his Government’s plans to revolutionise Guyana’s transport system.

The Head of State delivered the feature address at the opening of the 4.4 kilometre road that connects the East Bank and southern Georgetown to the East Coast of Demerara.

While addressing hundreds of residents, the President said: “Aubrey Barker Road is not an isolated project, it is a strategic project. It is not a local upgrade. It is part of a national upgrade of the road transport system. It forms part of our broader road transport master plan, a plan designed to improve connectivity, better integrate communities, reduce travel time, unlock new lands, stimulate commerce and modernise Guyana’s transport infrastructure.”

The President stressed that roads do more than carry vehicles — they carry workers, goods, opportunity and growth: “Where roads go, development follows.”

“This road now links South Georgetown more efficiently with the rest of the city. It connects communities directly to the Heroes Highway. It creates faster access to businesses and developments along that corridor. It strengthens movement towards the Eccles to Ogle four lane highway and onward to the East Coast.”

Master transport plan

The President explained that his Government’s transport master plan has been unfolding steadily over the last five years and continues with strength and purpose.

He said the expansion and extension of the Aubrey Barker Road is one chapter in a much larger national story across Guyana.

“We’re rolling out transformational road projects that will reshape the future of transportation.”

The President cited the four lane alignment between Supenaam and Charity in Region Two; the construction of the Parika to Goshen road link that will open tens of thousands of acres of land; the development of the Parika to Schoonord road link; upgrading of the Good Success to Timehri road; expansion of the Mahaica to Rosignol highway into four lanes; and other major infrastructure works including the Kurupukari to Lethem road, the Timehri to Sand Hill road link, expansion of the Corentyne Highway from Palmyra to Moleson Creek into four lanes, and construction of a road link from El Dorado to Orealla.

“This is not random development. This is connected development. This is deliberate development. This is visionary development.”

The President said emphasis is being placed on developing key infrastructure such as roads because, “when roads improve, the economy improves. When roads expand, opportunities expand. When roads connect, people prosper.”

President Ali also added that his Government is actively examining the development of an integrated mass transit system to complement the continuously upgraded road networks.

“The future of transport is not only about moving vehicles; it is about moving people. This is why we’re giving serious consideration to options such as a light rail system for high density corridors, circular roads that allow commuters to reach distant destinations by bypassing existing traffic bottlenecks, and larger modern buses for longer distance services, including routes to rural and hinterland communities.”

These plans, the President said, are not ideas for tomorrow alone, but part of the groundwork his Government is laying. He said the vision is to build a Guyana where roads, public transit and smart planning work together in harmony, “because the best transport network is one that gives people choices, saves them time, and connects every citizen to opportunity.”

The 4.4 kilometre roadway features widened lanes, modern signage, improved lighting infrastructure, pedestrian walkways, paved drains and cycling lanes. It connects Aubrey Barker in South Ruimveldt to the Ogle Highway, providing faster transits to and from the East Coast of Demerara.

The construction represented an investment of approximately $6 billion into the community of South Ruimveldt.