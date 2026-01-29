Press Release: Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning Welcomes Signing of Historic Collective Labour Agreement for Aurora Gold Mines Workers

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning today welcomed the signing of a two-year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) between Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Inc. and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), which will result in significant wage increases and expanded benefits for hundreds of workers at the mining operation.

The Agreement covers the period January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2026 and follows extensive negotiations between the company and the Union. Discussions intensified after workers engaged in strike action over stagnant wages and concerns about working conditions at the company’s Region Seven operations. Wage adjustments were settled earlier in January, after which both parties continued working to finalise the full Agreement.

Under the CLA, workers will receive a 10 percent across the board wage increase for 2025 and an 8 percent increase for 2026. Provisions have been included to ensure that employees who may have already received increments for this year will receive reconciled adjustments.

Night shift workers will see improved earnings, with the night shift premium set at 160 dollars per hour in 2025 and 200 dollars per hour in 2026. Employees will also receive double overtime pay for work performed on Sundays and holidays.

The Agreement introduces enhanced welfare benefits, including increased meal allowances, eight paid sick days per year with compensation for unused days, and company paid transportation for workers travelling to and from the mining site when scheduled flights are cancelled. Hourly paid workers will also benefit from an improved vacation allowance, which has increased from four percent to six percent of the previous year’s gross earnings. The Agreement further provides for paid severance in cases where workers are medically discharged after all other options have been exhausted.

NAACIE General Secretary, Dawchan Nagasar, described the signing as historic, noting that it is the first comprehensive Collective Labour Agreement concluded between a Guyanese trade union and a gold mining company. He explained that both parties had to adjust to new management structures and processes during the negotiation period.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Honourable Keoma Griffith, welcomed the Agreement and described it as timely and aligned with national labour objectives. He highlighted that its conclusion reflects the perseverance of workers, the Union, and the company and is consistent with the labour priorities outlined in Budget 2026. These priorities include strengthening collective bargaining, improving working conditions across the productive sectors, and expanding institutional support for worker welfare.

Minister Griffith reaffirmed the Government of Guyana’s commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights and ensuring that the mining sector continues to benefit from stable and constructive labour relations.

AGM General Manager, Carl Chen, also expressed satisfaction with the conclusion of the Agreement and welcomed the strengthened provisions for employees.

The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning remains committed to promoting decent work, advancing orderly negotiation processes, and ensuring that workers benefit meaningfully from the continued growth of Guyana’s economy.