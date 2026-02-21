Press Release: Natural Resources Ministry recommits to environmental stewardship

The Ministry of Natural Resources has taken note of a video circulating on Facebook, published by Action News, which purports that individuals travelling in a vehicle were seen discarding garbage into a canal.

The ministry wishes to make it clear that the vehicle shown in the video is not registered to the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) or to any of the agencies that fall under the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

We remain committed to promoting environmental stewardship, accountability, and responsible behaviour in keeping with national development and sustainability objectives.