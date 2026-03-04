PRESS RELEASE: New Leonora road to strengthen housing and transport links in Region Three

A new 7.7-kilometre asphaltic roadway is set to be constructed in Leonora, which will connect Versailles to Parika Highway, marking a transformative infrastructure project that will significantly reshape the development landscape of Region Three.

Moreover, the road also represents phase one of an integrated transportation network, which will eventually link to the Leonora to Canal Number One Highway, creating faster and more efficient travel between the West Coast and the West Bank of Demerara, as well as surrounding regions.

During a recent visit to Region Three, Minister of Housing Collin Croal, along with Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn, visited the alignment for the new thoroughfare.

They were joined by Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen; Senior Engineer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Randolph Hunte, and other technical staff from the CHPA Projects Department and Surveys Unit.

Minister Croal explained that the new roadway will substantially reduce travel time for commuters while providing improved access to more than 300 new homes being constructed in the Leonora/Groenveldt area.

He noted that the project will also enhance logistics and support commercial activity within rapidly expanding growth zones along the corridor.

The minister further emphasised that these infrastructure investments are critical to the government’s vision of a modern, well-connected Guyana, ensuring that accelerated housing development is matched with reliable and resilient transportation links.