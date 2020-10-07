Press Release – Prospect Housing Development to Get Water in Two Weeks

The Ministry of Housing and Water is on a quest to ensure new housing schemes are developed with the basic amenities such as water, before allocations are made. This was the sentiment expressed by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues who visited Prospect Housing Development, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday, October 7, upon the request of residents. The population there currently depend on the rain as their main source of water supply or alternatively, fetch water from a standpipe some distance away in the community.

Minister Rodrigues and officials from the Ministry and GWI during a walk through at Prospect Housing Development Minister Rodrigues addressing residents of Prospect Housing Development

During her meeting with the residents, Minister Rodrigues explained that the Ministry had fallen short on developing new housing areas with access to potable water prior to home owners taking up occupancy.

As part of plans to provide immediate relief to the community, Minister Rodrigues informed residents that the Guyana Water Incorporated is working to provide water to each household within two weeks. The realisation of this project would entail connecting pipelines to the Covent Garden water supply system to serve Prospect Housing Development. This would see persons receiving water at a minimum standpipe level as a temporary fix and negate the need for rain water harvesting and the fetching of water.

The Housing and Water Minister explained that she visited the community in August when she had taken up office to assess the situation, with the aim of catering for works in the Ministry’s budget. As a result, funds to the tune of GY$80 Million have already been transferred to GWI for a long-term solution to the community’s water woes. These funds will go towards the drilling of two new wells – one in Farm and another in Providence, which would allow residents a significant improvement in the level of service in each household. The Minister posited that drilling is expected to start before the end of 2020.

Residents thanked the Minister, noting that they consider this intervention an early Christmas present.