Press Release: SBB and Pixels Guyana Partner to Expand Affordable Advertising for Small Businesses

The Small Business Bureau (SBB), a semi autonomous agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, has partnered with local media technology company Pixels Guyana Inc. to expand affordable advertising opportunities and increase market visibility for registered small businesses.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Under the agreement, small businesses registered with the Bureau will gain access to Pixels Guyana’s digital advertising platforms, including LED billboards, social media channels, and live traffic camera feeds. Through this ground-breaking partnership, more than 6,000 small businesses registered with the Bureau will have the opportunity to access advertising on Pixels’ digital platforms at approximately half the standard cost.

Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau (R), and Leonard Gildarie, Managing Director of Pixels Guyana Inc. (L), sign a Memorandum of Understanding to provide affordable advertising opportunities for small businesses registered with the Bureau.

Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, highlighted the challenges small businesses often face in accessing effective advertising and noted that the Bureau will further support the initiative by sponsoring 50 percent of the already reduced advertising cost for three SBB clients each month.

“Entrepreneurs often see advertising as an added expense, but it is a critical tool for business growth. This partnership will provide our registered small businesses with affordable advertising while significantly increasing their visibility through LED billboards and Pixels’ digital platforms,” he stated.

From left: Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau; Leonard Gildarie, Managing Director of Pixels Guyana Inc.; and Nathan Gomes, Marketing Manager of Pixels Guyana Inc., share a moment following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at expanding affordable advertising opportunities for small businesses.

The CEO added that the Bureau continues to pursue strategic partnerships that strengthen the capacity of small businesses and expand their market reach across Guyana.

Managing Director of Pixels Guyana Inc., Leonard Gildarie, noted that the company has been working to make advertising more accessible to small businesses since its launch in 2022 through its LED billboard network along the East Bank of Demerara.

“We have recognised the challenges small businesses face in Guyana, as we too started humbly. Many entrepreneurs underestimate the importance of branding and advertising in building a successful business. Through this partnership, we want to make it easier and more affordable for small businesses to showcase their products and services,” he said.

This initiative aligns with the Government of Guyana’s commitment to strengthening the small business sector by expanding market access, fostering strategic partnerships, and providing practical support to help entrepreneurs grow and compete in an evolving economy.