Press Release: Small Business Bureau Sponsors Entrepreneurs for AgroFest 2026

Ten Guyanese entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative products and services at AgroFest 2026 in Barbados, following sponsorship support from the Small Business Bureau (SBB). This initiative underscores the Bureau’s continued commitment to supporting small businesses, expanding market access, and promoting economic growth.

The sponsored entrepreneurs represent a diverse range of sectors, including agro-processing, craft production, and personal care products. Participation in AgroFest will provide them with a valuable platform to promote their businesses, engage with new customers, and establish strategic partnerships within the Barbadian and wider Caribbean markets.

Mr. Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, CEO of the Small Business Bureau, alongside the entrepreneurs who received their sponsorship packages at the bureau’s head office.

During a brief handover ceremony, Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, encouraged the entrepreneurs to maximize the opportunity by pursuing distribution and retail partnerships in Barbados. He emphasized the importance of quality packaging and proper labelling, noting that strong product presentation is critical for success in competitive export markets. He also reminded participants that they would serve as ambassadors not only for their individual businesses and the Small Business Bureau, but for Guyana as a whole.

In preparation for AgroFest, the sponsored entrepreneurs also received exposition-readiness training facilitated by the Small Business Bureau. The training covered best practices in expo preparation, booth management, customer engagement, and post-expo follow-up, ensuring that participants are well equipped to capitalize on the opportunities presented at the event.

AgroFest, Barbados’ premier agricultural exhibition, will be held from February 27 to March 1, 2026, at Queen’s Park, Bridgetown. Renowned for its vibrant showcase of agriculture, local produce, and cultural heritage, the event attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the region. For SBB-supported entrepreneurs, AgroFest presents a strategic opportunity to enter new markets and expand their regional footprint.

Through this sponsorship initiative, the Small Business Bureau continues to empower local entrepreneurs by providing access to resources, exposure, and capacity-building support needed to compete beyond Guyana’s borders.