Press Release: Vice President Jagdeo Meets His Majesty King Charles III at Dumfries House
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo met with King Charles III at Dumfries House in Scotland on Tuesday 21 April, 2026. He also participated in engagements with The King’s Foundation and representatives from across the Commonwealth, focused on advancing sustainable development, low carbon growth, and practical solutions for vulnerable countries. The Vice President further met with the King’s Foundation team supporting Guyana’s programme to advance sustainable urban development.