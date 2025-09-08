Press Statement by Edward Layne, Director of Public Information

I have taken note of a press statement by the Guyana Press Association issued today, Monday, September 8, 2025, in which a number of inaccurate and untruthful claims are made. In particular, the claim that President Ali’s treatment of self-described journalist Travis Chase warrants condemnation is, in fact, yet another instance of politically motivated bullying by the president of the GPA. Mr. Chase does not observe even the most basic protocols and ethics of journalism. What the GPA should condemn is Chase’s aggressively confrontational tactics toward a Head of State, as well as his inflammatory posts on social media. By any measure, Mr. Chase’s practices in the media are at once symptomatic and symbolic of a deep (or even pathological) disregard for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration.

The GPA’s defence and advocacy for Travis Chase must not be taken seriously, and this is because the Guyana Press Association is one of the most undemocratic, unbalanced, and congenitally biased organisations in Guyana.

President Ali remains committed to ensuring that freedom of expression in Guyana, in all its forms and modalities, is guaranteed and defended. The expectations of ethical professional conduct must also follow the rule of law.

Edward Layne, Director, Department of Public Information