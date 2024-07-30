Prime Minister responds to Eric Phillips’ grossly misleading assumptions on Government funding for Emancipation celebrations

I am compelled to respond to Mr. Eric Phillips’ recent epistle in the Stabroek News of July 29, 2024, concerning the dispensation of funds for Emancipation Day celebrations and the associated ceremonial activities.

At the outset, it is necessary to reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the Government of Guyana to support Emancipation celebrations throughout the country and this commitment is not a mere symbolic gesture.

In fact, it embodies our profound dedication to the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of African-Guyanese, through an inclusive approach as is evident in the allocation of funds to a diverse array of organisations, including the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA).

Mr Phillips grossly misinterprets the government’s intentions, viewing a pluralistic and decentralised approach as indicative of a lack of respect or commitment to the community.

It is of paramount importance to understand that the government’s strategy does not involve the centralisation of cultural expression within a singular organisation, but rather aims to diversify support across a broad spectrum of entities.

This approach, which might be misconstrued as fragmentation by persons seeking to perpetuate divisiveness, actually serves to ensure that the history and celebration of Emancipation resonate across various communities, thereby enriching the collective cultural identity of African-Guyanese people.

The suggestion that the government should channel all resources through a single entity is both reductive and fails to appreciate the vibrant plurality and diversity inherent in African-Guyanese cultural expression.

To characterise these financial contributions as “petty cash,” as Mr Phillips does, not only misrepresents the nature of the government’s support but also undermines the significance and intent behind these allocations.

Furthermore, the ceremonial aspects associated with the receipt of funds, such as the wearing of traditional attire, are celebratory acts of cultural homage. These practices serve not only as a tribute to our ancestors but also as a reaffirmation of our cultural identity.

The comparison drawn to “Zoos in Belgium and France,” wherein Mr Phillips insinuates a parallel to degrading exhibitions, is another gross misrepresentation that unjustly discredits the hard work and dedication of the recipients of the funds.

The comparison made by Mr Phillips between the support extended to African-Guyanese communities and that afforded to Amerindian communities reveals a grave misunderstanding of the nuanced and tailored approach that the government adopts towards the cultural and economic development of different groups.

Each community’s unique historical experiences and current socio-economic needs inform the bespoke strategies we employ. This approach is not an act of marginalisation but a considered effort to uplift all ethnic groups within Guyana, ensuring equitable development and cultural preservation.

Moreover, the government’s support for Emancipation celebrations is firmly aligned with the principles espoused by the United Nations General Assembly’s ‘Decade for People of African Descent,’ an initiative aimed at providing recognition, justice, and development for people of African descent globally.

Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to the cultural, economic, and social empowerment of all African-Guyanese. We encourage all organisations and individuals within the community to embrace the diversity of perspectives and to collaborate in celebrating our shared heritage. The government will continue to provide unwavering support to those genuinely committed to this noble cause, ensuring that the legacy of Emancipation and the memory of our ancestors are honoured in a manner that is befitting of their profound historical and cultural significance.

