Private Sector Commission Commends Launch of Project Rescue Georgetown

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) extends its highest commendation to His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on the bold and visionary launch of Project Rescue Georgetown. This initiative represents a critical intervention to restore dignity to our capital city and position Georgetown as a modern, vibrant, and sustainable hub for business, culture, and national pride.

For decades, Georgetown, once hailed as the Garden City of the Caribbean, has suffered from neglect and chronic mismanagement. Years of partisan obstruction and administrative failures have left behind clogged drains, garbage-strewn streets, deteriorating roads, dilapidated markets, and neglected public spaces. These conditions have not only undermined the quality of life for citizens but have also constrained investment, trade, and the ease of doing business.

The PSC, therefore, welcomes Project Rescue Georgetown as a timely and necessary response. Its focus on improving waste management, rehabilitating canals and drainage systems, upgrading markets, modernising infrastructure, and restoring parks, boulevards, and heritage landmarks will significantly enhance the city’s functionality and attractiveness. Importantly, the organisation of vending zones and improved urban order will create a safer and more efficient environment for commerce.

As businesses, we know that Georgetown is the first place most investors will see in Guyana, and we only have one chance to make a good first impression. That means putting every effort into ensuring our capital is clean, safe, and modern, sending the right message to investors and visitors alike. These efforts will directly benefit the business community by strengthening confidence, boosting competitiveness, and creating jobs. Simple but powerful changes, like taking out the trash, creating safer work environments, and giving our people a beautiful city to live in, will lift morale, sharpen focus, and increase productivity.

The PSC recognises that a clean, orderly, and well-managed capital is essential for private sector growth, investor confidence, tourism development, and the creation of sustainable jobs.

President Ali’s Project Rescue Georgetown builds on his government’s consistent commitment to national transformation, with new roads, bridges, housing, hospitals, schools, and modern public infrastructure being developed across Guyana. Extending this transformation to the capital ensures that Georgetown can truly match the pace of national growth and development.

The PSC calls on every citizen, business, and stakeholder to lend full support to this initiative. Reclaiming Georgetown’s past glory requires collective responsibility and working together to create a capital city that reflects the aspirations of a modern Guyana.

The Private Sector Commission pledges its partnership in this endeavour and stands ready to collaborate with the Government and all stakeholders to ensure the success of Project Rescue Georgetown.