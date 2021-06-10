Private sector donates $19.4M in cash, supplies to CDC’s flood relief efforts

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) received some $19.4 million in cash and supplies from several private sector entities to further assist the ongoing country-wide flood relief efforts.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana. The donation included quantities of bottled water, masks, toilet paper, water tanks, animal feed and other items.

CDC Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons and some of the donors.

CDC’s Deputy Director, Major Loring Benons, who received the donations, expressed gratitude to the organisations for their continued support during this critical time.

“As we are aware… there are a number of communities throughout the country that are under water. Some of the timely donations here today are definitely those water tanks that are needed in communities of the Mahaicony Creek at the moment and of course in Kwakwani.

(left to right) CDC Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons receives a cheque from President of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), Mr. Xaio Xiang.

So, we are reaching definitely to those communities with these timely donations as quick as possible,” he said.

Major Benons said there is need for volunteers to aid in the distribution of hampers, especially as the wide-scale flood was today elevated to a level two disaster.

“This is what we have been asking for from the onset of the flooding in Guyana from the 18th of May, for civil society at large to come on board not just from the strength of donations of what is needed, but of course with the manpower strength.

CDC Deputy Director General, Major Loring Benons

We have a number of activities going on within our warehouses where we have to be packing food hampers and cleaning hampers to distribute throughout the country and of course manpower is needed there,” he added.

The Deputy Director urged the organisations and groups to “come on board, reach out to the Civil Defence Commission in whatever way and we will definitely utilise your service in this time.”

President of CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), Mr. Xaio Xiang said his company is grateful for the CDC’s efforts to provide aid to those severely affected.

Some of the items donated to the CDC

“As a member and a friend of the community, CPGL is donating $10 million (US$50,000) to the Civil Defence Commission to assist in alleviating the effects of the floodwaters. We greatly appreciate the dedication and efforts of the CDC during these challenging times.

We hope that the affected citizens can soon repair their homes and communities and resume normalcy in their lives,” he said.

Other private entities are encouraged to contribute or to render assistance to affected citizens. Persons desirous of making donations can contact the CDC on telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp), or visit its Thomas lands, Georgetown headquarters.

The other donors are China Trading, the Association of Chinese Enterprise in Guyana, IOM Food and Non-Food supplies, Mantra Restaurant & Lounge, Level Patio & Grill, Ecom Shop Guyana and the Boardroom, Cyril’s Taxi Service, E&A Consultants, Caribbean Motor Spares and Toucan Distributors.