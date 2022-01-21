Private sector, like other groups has a right to give its opinion on Guyana’s development – Minister Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira said the local private sector, like any other crucial body, has a right to give its opinion on the development of Guyana.

The minister shared this during an interview on the National Communications Network on Wednesday evening, where she discussed pressing matters like the recently-assented to Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira

“You have in the Natural Resource Fund Act two types of committees and some people have a discomfort with the private sector. Some people seem to be picking on the private sector for some reason. If it is the private sector that they are accusing of being aligned, are you telling me that the labour unions aren’t aligned or aligned in different ways, or the religious organisations aren’t aligned? Or the professional bodies aren’t aligned?

Why is it that the private sector alone is being targeted?” Minister Teixeira questioned.

The governance minister’s statement comes on the heels of criticisms from bodies, including the political opposition which have alleged that the private sector is aligned with the PPP/C Government.

The opposition linked this to the fact that a private sector nominee will sit on the Public Accountability and Oversight Committee – one of the committees to ensure the prudent management of the oil funds.

According to the NRF Act, the committee will have one nominee from the National Assembly, three representatives from the religious community, two from the private sector, two from organised labour and one representative of the professions.

“We need the private sector to be a dynamic partner in all of these, and we would like the others – the religious organisations, labour groups, the professional bodies – to be as well, and that is why they are included in the Act as participants, as partners,” Minister Teixeira said.

She continued, “I think that there are those in society who want to intimidate people by targeting them. We don’t always have to agree with our partners, but we have a responsibility to build our nation, even when we agree to disagree, and I think that that is the thrust of the Natural Resource Fund Act.”