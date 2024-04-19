Procurement Training outreach extends to Anna Regina, Region Two

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on 15 April, 2024, extended their outreach and conducted a Public Procurement Training at the RDC #2 Board Room in Anna Regina, Region #2 (Pomeroon – Supernaam)

Eight four(84) participants from thirty one (31) Procuring Entities in the Region interacted with the Chief Executive Officer, attorney at law, procurement specialist, and training officer of the PPC on various topics including:

The Public Procurement Commission – its role and responsibility (mission, vision, core values and function).

The Legislative Framework, Administrative Review and Debarment Process.

The Public Procurement Process.

The Procurement Plan Preparation.

Threshold and Tender Openings.

Evaluation Process.

The event was held as part of the commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures of the public procurement system so that they may better navigate, comply and benefit therefrom.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” And, pursuant to S. 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the PPC is responsible for organising training seminars regarding procurements.

The objective was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their organizations. Entities seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

