Prosthetic outreach delivers hope for Guyanese

The return to mobility is no longer a distant dream but a renewed reality for dozens of Guyanese, as the Ministry of Health continues to expand rehabilitation care through its prosthetic outreach programme.

At the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, 20 patients were recently assessed, fitted, and trained to use prosthetic limbs through a collaborative effort between local clinicians and ProsthetiKa, a US-based non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of disabled individuals in developing countries.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony interacts with Desma Pitt [Seated left clad in red]

After losing her limb due to complications from diabetes, 59-year-old Desma Pitt described the joy of walking again and looking forward to caring for her plants.

Ivor Fordyce

Ivor Fordyce, whose amputation followed a severe injury, expressed renewed hope of providing for his family and returning to daily activities.

Since 2018, ProsthetiKa has conducted several capacity-building programmes at the Centre’s J E Simmons Orthotic & Prosthetic Appliance Workshops.

Led by Certified Orthotist/Prosthetist (CPO) and ProsthetiKa founder, Jon Batzdorff, the team also consists of CPOs John Morales and Meghan Wright, and Clinical Physiotherapist in vascular and amputee rehabilitation, Laura Burges.

Beyond restoring movement, the initiative is transforming lives, enabling individuals to regain independence, return to work, and reconnect with their families and communities.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony underscored the life-changing impact of the programme, stating, “These services transform lives. Our goal is not only to provide prostheses but also to ensure patients regain confidence, independence, and the ability to work and care for their families.”

The program focuses on sustainability, involving local healthcare workers and trainees at every stage from casting to fitting, while training six new prosthetic technicians to build national capacity.

The ministry expects to work with another international organisation soon to help fit about 100 more people in the upcoming months.