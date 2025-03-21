Protected Areas Commission launches National Tree Planting Project

Over 50,000 trees to be planted throughout Guyana over a seven-year period

On Friday, March 21, 2025, the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) launched its National Tree Planting Project. This was done in observance of International Day of Forests which is being held under the theme ‘Forests and Foods.’ The project will see 50,000 trees planted throughout the administrative regions of Guyana.

The close to $600 million project will be rolled out in phases that will over seven years, see palms, ornamentals, and local tree species planted. During the first phase, trees will be planted to transform newly built highways, hospitals, schools, and government buildings into beautiful visual spaces.

Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the Protected Areas Commission Board of Directors, Mr. Robert Persaud turning the ceremonial sod along with students to launch the National Tree Planting Project

The project is a collaborative effort led by the PAC, with support from the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), local businesses, and the Ministries of Public Works, Local Government and Development, Education and Health.

Foreign Secretary and Chairman of the PAC Board of Directors, Mr. Robert Persaud in his remarks said the project is the brainchild of President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Persaud said, “This exercise is done not only to preserve, enhance, and expand our green spaces but also it is to bring the people of Guyana together and enhance their awareness of the need to protect our environment.”

Persaud said it is important that green spaces are created so that they can be utilized by people within the communities. He noted that the project represents the transformation that is happening throughout Guyana while creating safe spaces for families.

He further added, “It is not only about beautification, it is not only about signifying in terms of how do we nurture our environment and bring what we do in our rich forest to the city but also to get from every single Guyanese their commitment and their role and their participation in this type of activity.”

The Chairman reminded those in attendance that Guyana is recognized as a leader in forest management and a leader in addressing food security. The project also falls in line with the Government of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 geared towards combating climate change. The LCDS also acknowledges the critical role urban areas play in achieving sustainable development by promoting low-carbon solutions to support growing urban areas.

Remarks were also made by Special Advisor to the PAC, Mr. Damian Fernandes and Tropical Horticulturist and Agroforester, Dr. Partick Chesney. Fernandes said the project is meant to start a conversation among Guyanese on the importance of trees in and around their surroundings. Meanwhile, Dr. Chesney noted that the project will play a major role in protecting Guyana’s ecosystem.

Special Advisor to the PAC, Mr. Damian Fernandes Tropical Horticulturist and Agroforester, Dr. Partick Chesney One of the trees planted along the Conversation Tree Boulevard

