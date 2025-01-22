Providence Nursery School Reconstructed and Commissioned to Serve Future Generations

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, recently commissioned the newly reconstructed Providence Nursery School at Herstelling, marking a significant step in Guyana’s continued efforts to expand access to quality early childhood education.

The project, completed in just four months at a cost of $35,700,000, now provides a modern and nurturing learning environment for 120 children, supported by 12 fully trained teachers.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Providence Nursery School is the 61st nursery school constructed under the Ministry of Education’s ambitious infrastructure development programme between 2021 and 2024.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Assistant Chief Education Officer for Nursery Education, Mr. Devendra Persaud, underscored the critical role of early childhood education in shaping the future of young learners.

“As we all know, nursery education is the foundation for a child’s academic and personal growth. Children’s early childhood experiences shape the adults they will become, and the skills they acquire during this time will carry them through their entire lives,” Mr. Persaud said.

He highlighted the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to expanding access to early childhood education across Guyana. “Across the nation, new schools are rising, and more and more children benefit from the early learning opportunities they so richly deserve. Providence Nursery School is a shining example of this national effort. Its vision is simple yet profound: to provide a nurturing, stimulating, and inclusive environment where children can learn, grow, and explore,” Mr. Persaud explained.

The school is designed to offer every child, regardless of background or circumstances, access to quality early childhood education. It fosters cognitive, emotional, and social development, while promoting curiosity, creativity, and the celebration of each child’s potential.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, in her remarks, emphasized the Ministry’s dedication to building a strong foundation for Guyana’s youngest learners. “We believe, in the Ministry of Education, that this is the very foundation,” the Minister stated.

Minister Manickchand highlighted that although nursery education is not mandatory in Guyana, the country boasts the highest nursery enrolment rate in the Commonwealth Caribbean. “That tells you about this country’s interest in nursery education, the parents’ interest in nursery education, and their commitment to ensuring a strong start for their children,” she said.

The Minister also outlined the Ministry’s Literacy Department’s nationwide initiative to ensure every child achieves age-appropriate literacy and numeracy skills by Grade Four. The initiative aims to equip children leaving the Early Childhood Phase with the ability to read, understand, and apply their literacy and numeracy skills effectively, regardless of their geographic location.

The newly reconstructed Providence Nursery School stands as a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to improving the quality of early childhood education in Guyana. With 61 nursery schools built between 2021 and 2024, the Ministry has demonstrated its dedication to creating learning spaces that inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and empower children for a lifetime of success.

The Ministry of Education in Guyana is dedicated to providing equitable access to quality education at all levels. Through innovative initiatives and sustained investments in infrastructure, the Ministry aims to empower all learners to achieve their full potential, contributing to national development and global competitiveness.

