PTCCB gets new administrative building

The Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) on Thursday commissioned a new administrative building in the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) compound, Mon Repos, Region Four.

The $115 million building will expedite the PTCCB’s critical duties of safely managing pesticides and toxic chemicals while accelerating its focus on safeguarding human health and the environment.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha delivers remarks

The accomplishment forms part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s move towards advancing and modernising the agriculture sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, explained that the building is evidence of the government’s relentless investments in expanding all aspects of the local food sector.

“This is a government investment in one of the most important sectors in our country, a sector that is responsible for food production. Without it we cannot be food secure” the minister said during the commissioning ceremony.

The PTCCB is one of 13 agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and is responsible for all aspects of the sound management of chemicals including their import, distribution, sale, use, storage, and disposal.

Minister Mustapha unveiling the building’s plaque

Beyond its imperative function in the agriculture sector, the PTCCB is also working on providing services in other sectors.

The minister explained that “today the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board as the registrar mentioned is not only bringing chemicals into the agriculture sector but we have increased our responsibilities.”

He added that the PTCCB is now managing and regulating chemicals in the mining, manufacturing, industrial, and oil and gas sectors.

In addition to commissioning the new building, the minister also announced that the government has invested $43.8 million in equipment for monitoring the lead levels in paints.

Additionally, the agriculture minister revealed that laws for transporting toxic chemicals on the roadways will be implemented in 2025.

The government has pledged to honour its obligation to enhance the sector whilst prioritising the safety of citizens and the overall prosperity of Guyana.

The interior of the building The interior of the building The interior of the building The interior of the building The exterior of the building The exterior of the building The exterior of the building

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

