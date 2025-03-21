Public Procurement Commission and Small Business Bureau conduct public procurement training for small business owners

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC), in collaboration with the Small Business Bureau (SBB) under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, successfully hosted a Public Procurement Training session at the Small Business Bureau on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

This one-day training aimed to strengthen the capacity of small businesses to compete for government contracts. It was attended by 50 participants representing various sectors, including agriculture, construction, real estate, farming, logistics, fashion, catering, arts and crafts, and general services. The event marked a significant milestone in empowering small businesses.

Attendees at the training exercise on public procurement held on March 18, 2025 at the Small Business Bureau in collaboration with the Public Procurement Commission

As part of the PPC’s strategic efforts to promote fair access to government contracts, the training emphasized public awareness and procurement system navigation to maximize benefits for small businesses. Article 212AA (1)(b) of the Constitution mandates the Commission to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures, and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors, and public bodies.”

The collaboration between the PPC and SBB has been instrumental in the success of this initiative. Together with the PPC’s aforementioned constitutional mandate, the training also aligns with the statutorily mandated Small Business Procurement Programme (SBPP), as outlined in Section 11 of the Small Business Act 2004. The SBPP requires that the Government must “use its best endeavors to ensure that at least 20% of the procurement of goods and services required annually by the Government is obtained from small businesses.”

Mr. Mohammed Shazim Ibrahim, CEO of the Small Business Bureau, delivered opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of the training in contributing to the economic development of Guyana. He stated that-

“The Small Business Procurement Programme ensures that small businesses have fair access to these opportunities. We encourage all participants to engage, ask questions, and foster collaborations that will drive their success.”

He clarified that while like the PPC, they do not award contracts, they provide critical opportunities for members to learn about procurement processes and available opportunities.

Following on, the PPC Training Officer also reiterated that the PPC does not award or revoke contracts. Instead, it is responsible for monitoring, investigations, legislative reform, and providing training on public procurement. After an evaluation is conducted, the appropriate board finalizes and awards the contract.

Ms. Raushell Underwood, Training Coordinator of the SBB, provided an overview of the Small Business Procurement Portal and the 20% Procurement Programme, highlighting the SBB’s role in supporting small businesses. A key segment of the training focused on navigating the procurement portal, including tender submissions and document uploads. This hands-on session equipped participants with practical skills to engage in government procurement processes.

The training was led by Attorney-at-Law Ms. Esther Osborne, Training Officer Antonio Yhan, and Civil Engineer Mr. Savion Paddy all of the PPC. Throughout the session, participants gained valuable insights into public procurement, including the role and responsibilities of the Public Procurement Commission, the legislative framework governing procurement, the debarment process, procurement methods used in Guyana, tender document preparation, tendering best practices, and the tender opening and evaluation process.

This training is expected to empower small businesses to participate actively in government procurement and everage the 20% Procurement Programme. The Public Procurement Commission remains committed to supporting small businesses by equipping them with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in the competitive procurement landscape.

The PPC looks forward to future collaborations to further its mission of fostering transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in public procurement.

