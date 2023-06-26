Public Procurement Commission Hosted Public Open Day in Berbice for Regions #5 and #6

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on June 23, 2023, hosted a Public Open Day from 10 am to 2 pm at the New Amsterdam Recreational Park (Opposite the RDC Building), Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region 6.

This event was held as part of the commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures of the public procurement system so that they may better navigate, comply and benefit therefrom.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.”

More than one hundred from several procuring entities, suppliers and contractors from across regions #5 and #6 seized the opportunity to educate themselves and be guided on various topics covered by the PPC, such as:

 the Public Procurement Commission – who we are and what we do,

 the public procurement process,

 tendering tips, and

 how to lodge a complaint.

Among those present at the event were Commissioner Joel Bhagwandin and Chief Executive Officer of the PPC, Mr. Michael Singh who interacted with both the participants and media.

The objective was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their organizations. Entities seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

