Public Procurement Commission Successfully Hosts Training for Procuring Entities at Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) Training Centre

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) (‘the commission’) is pleased to have conducted a two-day training session for procuring entities, held at the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) Training Centre from August 21st to 23rd, 2024.

This training is a crucial component of the commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign, designed to enhance the understanding and application of the rules and procedures that govern the public procurement system among key agencies.

The event saw the participation of 26 representatives from 16 public procuring entities, including the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport; Ministry of Natural Resources; Ministry of Local Government; Ministry of Human Services and Social Security; National Agricultural Research Institute; Ministry of Education; National Trust; Ministry of Labour; Guyana School of Agriculture; Ministry of Health; Deeds and Commercial Registry; Office of the President; National Data Management Authority (NDMA); Regional Democratic Council 10; Ministry Of Legal Affairs; Environmental Protection Agency (EPA); Guyana Prison Service and the Protected Areas Commission.

Led by a team of experienced professionals from the PPC—Mr. Dwight Dodson (Head of Operations), Ms. Esther Osborne (Attorney-at-Law), Mr. Antonio Yhan (Training Officer), Mr. Prakash Sookdeo (Procurement Specialist), Mr. Savion Paddy (Civil Engineer), and Mr. Davindra Singh (Procurement Specialist)—the sessions provided an in-depth exploration of various topics central to the public procurement system. These included:

The PPC’s mission, vision, core values, and functions. Introduction to the Public Procurement Legislative Framework, Administrative Review, and Debarment. Ethics in Public Procurement. Procurement Process and Methods. Strategic Procurement Planning. Developing a Procurement Plan. Thresholds, Tender Openings, and Tender Boards. Tender Evaluation Procedures.

The se training sessions were designed to equipp participants with essential skills and knowledge, enabling them to navigate the procurement process effectively and adhere to best practices. This initiative aligns with the PPC’s constitutional function of ensuring public procuring agencies are equipped with the knowledge to manage procurement activities proficiently.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures, and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors, and public bodies.” Additionally, under Section 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05, the commission is responsible for organizing training seminars regarding public procurement.

During the training sessions, actively engaged in discussions, seeking additional information and further training to enhance their professional skills and improve their work in procurement.

The PPC encourages all relevant stakeholders to participate actively in these training sessions and to continue fostering a culture of excellence in procurement practices by applying the knowledge gained

For more information or to schedule a training session, please contact us at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, or (592) 226-2364, or email us at operations@ppc.org.gy.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

