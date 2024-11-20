Search

Public Procurement Commission to Host Public Open Day Events Across Regions for Contractors, Suppliers, and Public Procuring Entities

November 20, 2024

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is pleased to announce a series of Public Open Day events across Region 9 and Region 1. These events invite citizens, contractors, suppliers, and public procuring entities to learn more team to learn more about the public procurement process  and   learn   about   the   procurement  and   bidding  process  for contracts and  to  engage   directly  with  the  PPC  team. These  events   are  aimed   at strengthening the  relationship between the  PPC and  its stakeholders, maintaining  an open space for meaningful dialogue,  addressing community concerns, and sharing vital information—working together to improve the public procurement system.

Event Details:

Join Us for the Public Procurement Commission’s Public Open Day!

•    Region 9:

Location: Tabatinga Sports Ground, Lethem

Date: November 26, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM

•    Region 1:

Location: National Agriculture Research and Extension Center, Kumaka

Waterfront,  Mabaruma

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM

At each event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the PPC team, ask questions, and  gain  insights  into  the  processes that  ensure fair and  transparent procurement practices.

During the  Public  Open  Day events, we will focus  on several  key areas, including  an introduction to the Public Procurement Commission—who we are and what we do. We will also cover the public procurement process, provide valuable tendering tips, discuss

compliance requirements, and explain the debarment process. These topics aim to give attendees a  comprehensive understanding of procurement practices and  how  they contribute to a more transparent and efficient system.

These Open Days are a valuable  opportunity for us to connect with the region and provide clarity on the processes that guide public procurement in the cooperative republic of Guyana,” said Samantha Sheoprashad, Public  Relations Officer. “We encourage everyone with questions or interest in our work to attend and engage with our team.”

