Public Procurement Commission to Host Public Open Day Events Across Regions for Contractors, Suppliers, and Public Procuring Entities

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is pleased to announce a series of Public Open Day events across Region 9 and Region 1. These events invite citizens, contractors, suppliers, and public procuring entities to learn more team to learn more about the public procurement process and learn about the procurement and bidding process for contracts and to engage directly with the PPC team. These events are aimed at strengthening the relationship between the PPC and its stakeholders, maintaining an open space for meaningful dialogue, addressing community concerns, and sharing vital information—working together to improve the public procurement system.

Event Details:

Join Us for the Public Procurement Commission’s Public Open Day!

• Region 9:

Location: Tabatinga Sports Ground, Lethem

Date: November 26, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM

• Region 1:

Location: National Agriculture Research and Extension Center, Kumaka

Waterfront, Mabaruma

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM

At each event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the PPC team, ask questions, and gain insights into the processes that ensure fair and transparent procurement practices.

During the Public Open Day events, we will focus on several key areas, including an introduction to the Public Procurement Commission—who we are and what we do. We will also cover the public procurement process, provide valuable tendering tips, discuss

compliance requirements, and explain the debarment process. These topics aim to give attendees a comprehensive understanding of procurement practices and how they contribute to a more transparent and efficient system.

“These Open Days are a valuable opportunity for us to connect with the region and provide clarity on the processes that guide public procurement in the cooperative republic of Guyana,” said Samantha Sheoprashad, Public Relations Officer. “We encourage everyone with questions or interest in our work to attend and engage with our team.”

