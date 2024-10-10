Public sector salaries will not be less than $100,000 by end of 2025

Public sector employees will not be working for less than $100,000 monthly by the end of 2025.

This announcement was made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali when he addressed the Special Sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal on Thursday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the National Assembly

“This will see the disposable income of these employees increasing by more than $1 billion. This is how we build prosperity; this is how we reduce disparity, and this is how we build equity in the system. Real action, real work, real policies,” the Guyanese leader emphasised.

The intervention by the government is in addition to the various increases awarded to public sector employees over the years since the PPP/C Government assumed office in August 2020.

The administration has made significant adjustments to the salaries of certain categories of teachers, public health care workers, and members of the disciplined forces.

One of the measures implemented to increase disposable income includes a hike in the income tax threshold from 65,000 to 100,000.

A special sitting of the National Assembly convened Thursday morning

This has removed 39,000 persons from the income tax net, and increased disposable income by $9.4 billion annually.

“We don’t demonstrate our love and commitment to people by noise. We demonstrate our commitment and love to people through real action, real policy, and real intervention,” the head of state noted.

Only recently, the government and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) inked an agreement that will see significant finances, and resources being made available to teachers in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

