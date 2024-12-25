Public Servants begin receiving $100,000 cash grant

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh confirmed today that a large number of public sector employees under the purview of various Government Ministries across the country, including teachers and health workers have started to receive their $100,000 cash grants as part of Government’s initiative which was announced in October this year.

At the Ministry of Finance today where Dr. Singh commenced distribution of cheques to staff of his Ministry, he used the opportunity to thank the staff for their hard work and contribution towards the Ministry and the country throughout the year and wished them and their families a happy and safe holiday.

Over 50,000 public servants and members of the Disciplined Services were already registered and the distribution commenced at various agencies including the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Education, Finance, Housing and Water, Agriculture and Health.

On Saturday last, President Irfaan Ali assured public servants that they will receive their grants before the end of 2024. He also explained that the mechanism being followed is to ensure the highest standard of transparency in the grant’s distribution. These include a thorough coordination between the Bank of Guyana, the Ministry of Finance, the Auditor General’s Office and the ten Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

Approximately $30 billion will be placed into the hands of Guyanese during the first phase of distribution. The cash grant is being distributed to persons 18 years and older countrywide. A second phase of registration will be undertaken for persons who were unable to register during the first phase. The initiative forms part of the Administration’s broader strategy to generate long-term wealth for citizens.

