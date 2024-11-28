Public servants will receive their retroactive increase – VP Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has again reaffirmed that public servants will receive a hike in their salaries, to be paid retroactively from January 1, 2024.

He gave the reassurances during a PPP Press Conference at Freedom House in Georgetown on Thursday, in direct response to a Department of Public Information (DPI) question.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)

The PPP’s general secretary further pointed out, that this increase will be paid in the public servant’s December salary, providing Guyanese with additional financial support for the festive season.

“It will be before the end of the year,” Dr Jagdeo underscored.

In addition, they will receive the $100,00o cash grant, previously announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to their well-being.

Last year, 54,000 public workers, including teachers, members of the disciplined services, and government pensioners benefitted from a 6.5 per cent retroactive salary increase, placing an additional $7.5 billion in disposable income.

Members of the Disciplined Services and civilian members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) also received a one-month tax-free bonus.

Since assuming office in August 2020, government has rolled out a multitude of measures, geared towards improving the lives of public servants and Guyanese at large.

These include the payment of a 7 percent across-the-board increase in 2021, followed by additional 8 percent in 2022, and the reinstation of the one-month tax-free year-end bonuses for the disciplined services.

Moreover, An increase in the income tax threshold from $65,000 to $75,000 monthly in 2022, then further to $85,000 in 2023, and $100,000 in 2024.

Notably, the cash grants to the parents of school-aged children were reinstated, increasing the amount for each child to $45,000, and extending the programme to children attending private schools.

These are among the many interventions implemented by the government, to improve the livelihoods of Guyanese.

