Public Service Ministry relaunches website

The Ministry of Public Service has relaunched its website to make it more user-friendly to better serve the people.

In an invited comment, Minister Hon. Sonia Parag says this is the first step in digitising the Ministry. She noted that while there was an existing website when she took office, more work needed to be done to ensure that it provided and could capture, all the relevant information to meet users’ needs.

Minister of Public Service, Hon Sonia Parag

“This is really an enhanced and improved website for the entire Ministry that covers all departments, but the huge takeaway from all of this is the improvement of the scholarship website, in keeping with the Ministry of Public Service’s mandate to modernise the public service.”

Minister Parag said the platform being used to host the website is the same one that is used by Harvard University.

System Development Officer at the Ministry, Mr. Shelvin Nurse explained that users can access information on both the operations of the Ministry and scholarship programmes.

System Development Officer at the Ministry of Public Service, Mr. Shelvin Nurse

“The new and improved Ministry of Public Service website that will feature some new updates that will be upgraded from our previous website…So a few things to note, we have much improved user interface, whereby persons can access various information about the Ministry very easily and they can see information highlighting our scholarships and training courses and so on, much easier than before.”

Minister of Public Service, Hon Sonia Parag briefing staff about the upgrades to the website.

Mr. Nurse said the online application process for scholarships has gotten easier. He said prospective applicants will be able to upload their documents, complete their applications and receive a timely response from the Ministry.

The Ministry’s Scholarships Manager, Ms. Deomattie Seeram says the new website will see applicants receiving quicker responses.

Scholarships Manager at the Ministry of Public Service, Ms. Deomattie Seeram

“It helps us and it takes a lot of time away from actually having to make a lot of calls, and I think it’s a good thing because the applicants as well, you can log on at any time into your application, and you’re able to see what the statuses of your application. So that’s a major improvement for us.”

Work was started on the website mid last year and was recently completed. The website went live two weeks ago and can be accessed at mps.gov.gy.