QC gets new Industrial Technology and Home Economics Department

A brand-new Industrial Technology and Home Economics Department was commissioned at Queen’s College on Tuesday afternoon.

The department features classrooms dedicated to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and boasts six new laboratories, including those for food and nutrition, home management, textiles, building technology, technical drawing, and mechanical engineering.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and students of Queen’s College cut the ribbon to commission the refurbished Industrial Technology and Home Economics Department

This new department is part of the Ministry of Education’s policy to ensure that every child develops advanced skills before graduating from secondary school.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister Priya Manickchand emphasised the importance of students graduating with both academic qualifications and practical skills.

“Guyana cannot afford to do only one, we have to do both. We have to give young people the opportunity to qualify in the traditional subjects and career paths. We also have to give them the opportunity to be trained in skilled areas,” the minister stressed.

She added that students can also enhance their skills through the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) programme offered by the ministry.

The building technology laboratory that is found in the department

Students may choose to participate in this competency-based certification upon entering secondary school, allowing them to achieve ‘dual qualifications’ after completing the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC), as CVQ is equivalent to a CSEC qualification.

This certification can also be further pursued at any technical and vocational institution in the country.

Additionally, the minister encouraged teachers in the new facility to adopt a more experiential approach to their subjects.

“To the teachers of those subjects…I want to see in the third, second, and first forms a practical application of those subjects. We want to see a more practical way of imparting education,” Minister Manickchand urged.

She added that the teaching environment must adapt to the changing nature of the country and embrace it.

Deputy Chief Education Officer (Tech), Dr Ritish Tularam speaks to the students during the commissioning ceremony

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Tech), Dr. Ritish Tularam, stated that the new building will enhance the quality of education and equity for students at the school.

“Technical and Vocational Education Training is on the move. This is what will prepare our students with the requisite skills, competencies, and the right attitudes as they navigate into their various careers,” Dr Tularam stated.

He encouraged students to take advantage of the department, as numerous opportunities exist within the technical and vocational fields.

The commissioning of the department is part of the institution’s 180th anniversary celebrations.

