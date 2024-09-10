Quiko Village achieved improvements in vital services – Toshao Ignatius

In four years, the Amerindian Village of Quiko in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) witnessed a significant transformation in the delivery of essential services, thanks to investments made by the government.

This was highlighted by the village’s Senior Councillor, Ronald Ignatius during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The $14 million health post that was constructed in Quiko Village

According to Ignatius, residents are now benefitting from closely available services in education, health, agriculture, and other necessities. For instance, he has been advocating for establishing a primary school in Quiko for years, and that request has been fulfilled.

He explained that this new development benefits students greatly, as they no longer are required to walk long distances to access education.

Meanwhile, in the health sector, residents are enjoying reliable services with the construction of a new health centre, which opened its doorsin 2023.

$14 million was invested, by the government, towards constructing this facility.

“Presently, that is serving a very great purpose in there and we’re happy about those facilities being constructed in my community,” Ignatius said.

Additionally, with $18 million in carbon credit funding, Quiko has undertaken several projects, targeting youths and farmers. These include a four-acre cash crop farm that will catapult the village towards achieving food security and financial stability.

Crops such as sweet peppers, Bora, eschalot, and watermelon among others are being cultivated on the savannah farm.

While income generation is an important factor in the project, creating employment opportunities for residents is another crucial element.

Quiko Village embarked on an agriculture initiative that will catapult the village in achieving food security and financial stability

Additionally, a Youth Documentation Centre was established to provide educational materials and resources to school-aged children.

The village is also receiving financial support through the Presidential Grants (PGs) and the COVID-19 Economic Investment Fund. With these funds, the Village was able to establish a $2 million Sewing Centre and Catering Kitchen, that will allow women to benefit from the ‘Because We Care grants’

While development in Quiko is being highlighted, the government has been pouring significant investments in all Amerindian villages, to bolster their social and economic development.

A massive $4.84 billion earned from the sale of carbon credits will be disbursed to over 200 Amerindian villages and communities nationwide. These funds will bolster the social and economic development of these villages.

