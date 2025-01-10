Quindon Bacchus family to be awarded $24m as President Ali intervenes

The Government of Guyana is not moving forward with the appeal of the judgement by the Supreme Court, which has awarded $24 million to the family of Quindon Bacchus, who was killed by law enforcement in 2022.

Following a request by the Attorney General’s chambers to appeal the judgment, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made an intervention, making it clear that the family of the deceased will be awarded the sum ordered by the court.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)

This was disclosed by the People’s Progressive Party General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who also serves as vice president.

“Apparently, the AG and the others were planning to appeal the judgement and the President made it clear, there should be no appeal and that the award must be paid to Quindon Bacchus and the family,” he informed.

He made the disclosure during a press conference held at Freedom House, Rob Street in Georgetown on Thursday.

Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall previously revealed the state’s intent to appeal the judgement, based on their conclusion that the award was exceedingly high.

However, following consultations, President Ali made it clear that there should be no appeal.

Twenty-five-year-old Bacchus was killed during a police operation in Haslington, East Coast Demerara on June 10, 2022.

Based on reports, the Guyana Police Force claimed that Bacchus was trying to sell an illegal firearm and fired shots to an officer, while trying to flee. As a result, the officer allegedly returned fire and fatally injuring him in the process.

In 2023, High Court Judge Justice Nigel Niles delivered his judgement, in which he ordered the state to pay $24 million in damages to Bacchus’ family.

