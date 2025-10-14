Raising the bar: Government support chefs showcasing Guyana’s evolving food culture

As Guyana’s food scene evolves, the government is committed to helping local chefs, caterers, and beverage providers by promoting creativity, visibility, and collaboration in the hospitality industry.

The Tapas Rum and Wine event is celebrating its second year. It includes various chefs, caterers, mixologists, and beverage providers from well-known local establishments.

Michelle Howard, Owner and Chef at Fresh Guyana

For business owner and homegrown chef Michelle Howard, Fresh Café will be a first-time participant in this year’s event.

Howard told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that this experience represents an opportunity to offer international flavours with local Guyanese produce. She believes the supporting role the government plays is important in fostering collaboration to showcase the creativity of Guyana’s culinary community.

“Your first co-sign, per se, is your government and the ministry, and the fact that they are embracing and putting their muscles behind it means a lot for persons that are interested in the culinary arts, and it’s taking Guyana to that next level,” Howard said.

Owner of Le Chef Catering, Chef Dustin Dalgetti, praised the initiative. He is currently aspiring to open his own restaurant in Guyana. Participating for a second year, the event is an opportunity to showcase and promote his new business venture.

“I think this is something very interesting for us as chefs in Guyana to raise a platform for us to showcase our skills and to let people see what we are capable of,” Dalgetti said.

Cuisine on display at the Topas Rum and Wine event

Through the effective collaboration between the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Guyana Marriott Hotel, the goal of Tapas Rum and Wine is to encourage chefs to get creative, push boundaries, and show attendees the high level of craftsmanship that exists.

Chef Dustin Dalgetti showcases his culinary skills to attendees

President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar, emphasised that the role of the organisation is to foster collaborations with the key stakeholders in the industry that help to drive the tourism sector.

“THAG itself as an organisation formed with direct competitors. We believe in partnership, we believe in collaboration because that is the way we will grow this market, and it will benefit all of us,” he said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues, with a few of the featured chefs

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues thanked the members of THAG for their continued support in providing platforms that promote the growth and development of the tourism industry.

“Our responsibility as government is to ensure that we have a stable economy. That we have a steady flow of visitors coming to Guyana to experience all that we have to offer,” the minister stated.

Set for October 19, 2025, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, the event will feature an elegant tasting experience complete with signature cocktails, tapas and exclusive wine pairings designed to immerse the attendees.

The event features chefs from some of Guyana’s finest dining establishments, such as Bistro Coffee and Bar, Grand Coastal Hotel, Fresh, Guyana Marriott Hotel, Nikkei, Cara Lodge, Le Chef Catering and Sushi by Chef Selina.