Ramsaroop elected as President of the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies

– Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) Elects New Board of Directors

The Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 11, 2024. The organization is home to 24 member countries in the Caribbean and 25 investment promotion agencies within these territories. The Agency focuses on increasing collaboration among its investment promotion agencies to attract investors into the Caribbean region. The highlight of the AGM was the election of a new Board of Directors, a process that occurs every two years.

Leadership Transition

The meeting marked the end of Ronald Theodore’s tenure as CAIPA President. Mr. Theodore, who is also the CEO of the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), passed the baton to the newly elected President, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment. Reflecting on his time in office, Mr. Theodore stated:

Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop

“Despite challenges, my term as CAIPA President saw significant achievements, particularly in delivering crucial investment promotion training. I’m proud that we thrived after unexpectedly becoming independent in 2022. My heartfelt thanks go to all members for their unwavering commitment. I’m confident CAIPA will continue to exemplify how regional collaboration can bring both regional as well as national benefits to its members because working together really works!”

New Leadership: Dr. Peter Ramsaroop

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop brings a wealth of experience to his new role as CAIPA President. He has been Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer under the Office of the President, where he has played a pivotal role in Guyana’s economic development for the past four years. Known for his expertise in business and investment strategy, economic development, and investment promotion. Dr. Ramsaroop’s professional background spans roles as an entrepreneur, military service, and political strategist.

With his experience in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Guyana and his deep understanding of the Caribbean economic landscape, Dr. Ramsaroop is well-positioned to lead CAIPA into its next phase. Outlining his vision for the organization, Dr. Ramsaroop stated:

“Our focus this term will remain on aligning CAIPA initiatives more closely with CARICOM objectives. As the Region emphasizes sustainable investment in climate resilience, energy, and agricultural security, we will prioritize both Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and local investments to foster and enhance prosperity across all member nations. Success will be measured by our ability to create synergies between key sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, blue economy, agriculture, ICT, and other strategic industries. This will be a major objective of my term in office, working in close collaboration with fellow Board Members and every Investment Agency within the Region.”

Newly Elected Board of Directors

In addition to Dr. Ramsaroop’s appointment as President, the following individuals were elected to serve on CAIPA’s Board of Directors:

• Ms. Kaye-Ann Greenidge — CEO of Invest Barbados (1st Vice President)

• Mr. Stanley Jacobs — Acting Director of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (2nd Vice President)

• Mr. Sekou Alleyne — President of InvesTT in Trinidad and Tobago (Director 1)

• Mr. Ishmael Quiroz — Executive Director of BELTRAIDE in Belize (Director 2)

• Ms. Jeanette Bonet — Interim Managing Director of CINEX in Curaçao (Director 3)

• Ms. Kendaree Burgess — Managing Director, Bermuda Business Development Agency (Director

4)

• Mr. Ronald Theodore – CEO of the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) (ex- officio member)

For more information, please contact: secretariat@investincaribbean.o rg

About CAIPA

The Caribbean Association of Investment Promotions Agencies (CAIPA) was launched in 2007 in Jamaica with funding from the European Union and support from Caribbean Export Development Agency.

CAIPA seeks to enable collaboration among Caribbean Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), with the objective of increasing investment into the region. CAIPA’s membership-base consists of 25 IPAs within 24 Caribbean territories: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

