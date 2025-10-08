Recognition of the Guyana Police Force’s Role in the New Demerara River Bridge Project

As Minister of Public Works, I wish to take this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to the members of the Guyana Police Force — particularly the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioners Errol Watts and Ravindradat Budhram, Commanders past and present of division 3 and 4, Traffic Chief, Mr. Mahendra Singh, and the traffic officer in charge of Division 3 Mr Jagnandan and Division 4B Mr. Ramdass— for their sterling contributions to the successful completion of the new Demerara River Bridge.

From the very inception of this transformative national project to its recent commissioning, the Traffic Department has been a constant presence. At every milestone event, their officers ensured the safety of all stakeholders — from engineers and contractors to the traveling public. Their professionalism, dedication, and vigilance were instrumental in maintaining smooth operations and preventing incidents during complex and high-traffic phases of construction.

Mr. Singh’s leadership and the unwavering commitment of his team stand as a model of public service. Their work often extended beyond normal duty hours, in challenging conditions, without hesitation or complaint. It is a reminder that progress is not achieved by infrastructure alone, but through the collaboration and sacrifice of men and women who safeguard the process at every step.

On behalf of the Ministry of Public Works and the people of Guyana, I extend sincere gratitude and admiration to the Guyana Police Force — particularly the traffic ranks — for their indispensable role in the realization of this historic project.

Sincerely,

Hon. Bishop Juan A. Edghill, M.P.

Minister of Public Works

Georgetown, Guyana