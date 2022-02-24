Reg Two set for significant transformation

Residents of Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two) are expected to see massive transformational development from the $6.1 billion allocated to the region this year.

Minister within Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P., said the budgetary allocation to the region is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to transform Guyana and enhance the welfare of all citizens.

She said Tuesday, that Guyana has seen much transformation since becoming a cooperative republic, however, it is time to further advance the country’s development from its resources.

“Guyana being an oil-producing nation, we can accelerate that development. We can accelerate improving the welfare of the people of our country and that is something that we must do, for intergenerational wealth. But just as important is ensuring that people have access to basic utilities,” the housing minister said.

She also spoke about the ministry’s aggressive housing drive in the region, adding that the ministry was able to deliver its 10,000-house lot target in its first year in office.

“This region has a lot of issues in terms of ownership of land, squatters, and we’re going to address all of that as we continue to ensure that our housing programme has financial resources to address squatter regularisation.

“Because those persons who have been living on land that they do not own is also entitled to be able to have an ownership document to prove that they are the owners of that land. They too need access to electricity and water,” she noted.

So far, over 600 house lots have been identified in the region for distribution. Additionally, residents in Charity and surrounding communities will soon have access to potable water, as a water treatment plant will be built this year.

The minister said government’s “main priorities are expanding first-time access of water to people, who do not have across all of our coastal and hinterland regions, ensuring first-time access, ensuring that more treated water is delivered to our coastal regions.”

She said this is the start of what government intends to do for the region and its people.