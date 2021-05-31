Region 10 leaders happy with President, Govt’s speedy response to flood

Leaders in several Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10) communities have heaped praise on President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Administration for the speedy response to flooding there.

Toshao of Hururu and its satellite Bamboo, Mr. Mark Gomes, said he was particularly touched that the President himself travelled to the area to assess the flood damage and to ensure that the people were safe.

“Couple of days now the entire village under water, being overtopped by the river which is from the heavy rainfall. All crops; permanent crops, cash crops, everything perished at the moment. But I must thank the Government, they are doing a great job, present Government is giving us a lot of support. I am very thankful to the President,” he said.

Another resident, Ms. Cheryl Simeon, who represented her community at a planning meeting with Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, who is spearheading the relief distribution exercise on Monday, said this was the worst flood the community has experienced.

“First time in history we are suffering, our farms are down, even our permanent crops gone. Yesterday, the President came and we are happy that he has responded. We requested water tanks because we have trouble with our water system, and I’m happy and thankful that help has come.”

Another resident, Mr. Dayne Schultz of Ladern’s Ville said he was pleased that hat his community was not forgotten. “The entire community is under water, we are very thankful for the help we are getting from the Government at the moment,” Schultz said.

Each of those communities, along with central Kwakwani and a few others further up the Berbice River, will on Monday receive those promised food hampers and cleaning agents from the Government.

The Government will also be providing temporary housing for families whose homes are completely inundated.

The community leaders were tasked with taking an account of everyone affected by flooding in their respective areas, after which, relief items would be distributed equally. The temporary housing facilities are being set up by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).