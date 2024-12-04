Region Eight Amerindian leaders participate in two-day leadership training

Amerindian village councils from the North Pakaraima and Mahdia Sub-district One are currently participating in leadership training aimed at promoting good governance in communities of Region Eight.

The two-day training, which commenced on Tuesday, is being held at the Kurukabaru benab under the theme, ‘Empowering Village Councils for Improved Governance.’

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Permanent Secretary, Ryan Toolsiram and Legal Officer, Miriam Andrew-Ming speak about the training and what it entails

It is funded by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and aligned with the Amerindian Act of 2006.

The initiative seeks to equip leaders with the skills necessary to effectively manage their villages and implement impactful changes during their tenure.

Participants will receive training in project management and planning, leadership and administrative management, accountability, and financial management.

During the opening ceremony, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai emphasised the importance of such training for indigenous leaders, including toshaos, councillors, treasurers, and Community Service Officers (CSOs).

She said that these individuals, elected to oversee village affairs, must ensure their management is conducted in a transparent, credible manner that benefits all residents.

A member of the Amerindian village council in Region Eight reads the Amerindian Act 2006

“You are elected by the people of your village, and you are mandated to serve them. You must ensure that you provide that astute leadership to your community,” the minister said.

Minister Sukhai encouraged the village councils to adhere to the Amerindian Act, which provides guidance on effectively managing their villages.

The Act covers various topics, including the land titling project, financial management, and the development of fair and equitable problem-solving skills to address issues that may arise.

These principles collectively contribute to building resilient and sustainable communities.

“Financially accountability and village participation are key to the development and success of any projects that are executed by the village; and that along with consultation is also important,” the Amerindian affairs minister explained.

Some of the members of the village councils during day one of the training session

Also present was the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ryan Toolsiram who noted that every year the ministry budgets for such training to empower village leaders to make impactful decisions for their communities.

“We are coming up with programmes and policies at the level of the ministry to impact the life of every Amerindian in this country and we depend heavily on village leaders to ensure that those benefits are evenly distributed to every resident,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Legal Officer to the Amerindian affairs ministry, Miriam Andrew-Ming also emphasised the importance of villagers leaders to familiarise themselves with the Amerindian Act.

A similar training exercise was also conducted in Georgetown targeting Amerindian villages on the coastland.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

