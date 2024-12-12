Region Eight children treated to an early Christmas cheer

Over the last three days, the children of the North Pakaraimas were treated to an early Christmas cheer, with the roll out of the national toy distribution drive in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The distribution drive was spearheaded by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and her team, consisting of Regional Chairman Headley Pio, Project Coordinator Besham Ramsaywack, and Management Development Officer (MDO) Antonio George.

She journeyed across Kamana, Waipa and Sandhills on Monday, and on Tuesday to Kaibarupai and Itabac, ensuring each child receives a gift for the festive season.

Children of Kurukabaru Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai with children of Kanapang and Pennak Children of Kaibarupai Children of Kamana with the Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai More scenes from the toy distribution More scenes from the toy distribution More scenes from the toy distribution

The distribution continued in Kanapang, and Kurukubaru on Wednesday bringing smiles to scores of children of every age.

“Every year end I find pleasure in coming to the North Pakaraimas to deliver some cheers for the children on behalf of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” she expressed in her address to children.

The toy drive, she further underscored, is part of a broader effort to improve the lives of Guyana’s children.

The government has increased the Because We Care cash grant to $45,000 this year and to $50,000 next year.

Furthermore, an extensive eye care programme is being rolled out to assist those children in need. These are among many programmes tailored to the development of children’s needs.

The ministry’s team will work over the coming days to ensure every child in the North Pakaraimas is gifted for the Christmas season.

Since its assumption in government, the government has distributed thousands of toys to children across the length and breadth of Guyana.

This initiative demonstrates the government’s efforts in making the holiday season brighter for each child across Guyana and its overarching commitment to the nation’s future.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

