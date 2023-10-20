Region Eight communities to benefit from $100M for sports development

Several sporting facilities and programmes will soon be advanced in Region Eight as monetary allocations will be distributed by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to aid sports development.

This was disclosed by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during a visit to the region on Thursday where she interacted with the residents during a community meeting at the Mahdia Secondary School.

“As a government, youth for us is important. The development is important. The investment in young people is important both as it relates to education and all-round development,” Minister Sukhai posited.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

In this regard, the government has been majorly investing in infrastructure as part of its efforts to unleash the potential and develop the skills of young people.

“Between the two months, October to November, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs will disburse $100 million to upgrade playfields for young people and community activities.”

This money, Minister Sukhai said, along with the $100 million which was distributed to the villages from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports during the recent National Toshaos Council Conference, will significantly transform sports in the region.

Some of the residents that were present at the meeting

Additionally, residents are slated to receive tremendous benefits from the first-ever Mahdia multipurpose indoor sports facility with construction scheduled to begin within weeks. The facility will measure 140 x 120 x 35 feet with excellent seating arrangements among other modern amenities.

The construction of sporting facilities across the regions is another commitment made by the government to ensure equal access to resources.

