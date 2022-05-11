Region Five RDC distributes hampers to residents affected by freak storm

Residents of Bath Settlement, Region Five who were affected by last Saturday’s freak storm, were presented with food hampers on Tuesday by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, was in the region at the time and participated in the handing over ceremony. The minister spoke to some of the affected residents and pledged government’s continued support.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P hands over food hampers to affected resident in Bath Settlement

Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal said the donation fulfils the local organ’s commitment to provide additional assistance to those affected.

“We are working with the affected persons to ensure that their livelihood is back to some form of normalcy so their families can become comfortable. I must say that I am very happy with the prompt response from Government of Guyana through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC),” Ramphal said.

Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal

He noted that while the region will continue to monitor the situation, “The necessary assistance would have already been given to (the residents) in terms of the reconstruction of the roofs among other things that were destroyed at the homes. We were able to provide the cleaning things and so.”

Since the ‘freak storm’, residents have received tremendous support from the region and the CDC in the form of building materials such as roofing sheets, and food hampers.

The storm was a combination of high winds and heavy rainfall which resulted in structural damage to 20 properties in the West Coast Berbice community.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

