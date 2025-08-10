Region Five reclaims status as largest agriculture producing region

Agriculture production is booming once again as the region reclaims its position as the largest agriculture-producing area in Guyana, driven by heavy government investment in the sector.

Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal announced this while addressing a massive crowd at a public rally in Bath, Region Five, on Sunday.

Region Five Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal, delivers remarks on Sunday

“We have seen development in all corners and sectors in this Region from 2020 to 2025. Back in 2015 to 2020, Region Five was going down all the time,” the regional chairman said.

He added, “Under the leadership of the PPP/C, we have seen agriculture on the rise in region five. The region is taking back its place as the largest agriculture-producing region in this country.”

He said the entire Mahaica-Berbice is experiencing better drainage and irrigation, which plays a vital role in the rise of agriculture. In addition, there are improved farm-to-market and community roads.

The chairman pointed out that residents are enjoying better health care services. Over the past five years, the government has constructed three new health centres in the region. President Ali also recently commissioned a spanking new state-of-the-art hospital in Bath.

Guyana invested heavily in increasing youth involvement in agriculture

“We have trained more health workers than ever before in this region,” Ramphal stated.

Ramphal reiterated the government’s commitment to bringing further development to the region and, by extension, the country, to improve citizens’ livelihoods.