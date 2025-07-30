New Bath Hospital equipped with advanced CT scanner- Min Anthony

A new and more advanced CT Scanner at the new Bath Regional Hospital will replace the more than 25-year-old machine currently being used at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

This new machine is part of several new amenities that will provide quality healthcare services to the residents of the Mahaica-Berbice region.

Delivering remarks at the commissioning of the $6.6 billion hospital, Minister of Health Frank Anthony outlined the state of healthcare in the region before the new hospital came on stream.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony delivers remarks at the commissioning of the new Bath Regional Hospital

“Not so long ago, in 2020, when we came to this region, we had two hospitals functioning in the region. And both of them were functioning in a suboptimal way,” he said.

The minister noted that the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital did not have enough space for patients to be comfortably housed. There was also no adequate accident and emergency department.

For many of the much-needed services, residents would either have to travel to New Amsterdam or Georgetown.

The Fort Wellington Hospital, Minister Anthony said, will be closed and repurposed in the future since the new hospital will provide all the services needed in the region.

With 75 inpatient beds, three operating theatres, and 24/7 laboratory and diagnostic services, it is designed to handle both routine and urgent medical needs efficiently and effectively.