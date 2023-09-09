Region Five students awarded for outstanding performance at NGSA, CSEC

Thirty-five students from the Mahaica, Berbice Region (Region Five), who recently sat the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) were on Saturday awarded for their outstanding performance by the People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government.

The 10th award ceremony for the region was held in Dundee, Mahaicony, where it saw all the top performers of the various schools receiving trophies, laptop computers, gifts and school kits for the new school term.

Present was Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who congratulated the youngsters and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The minister said that the government has been tremendously pushing to make education easily accessible to all children across the country.

“As a government, we consider the children of the country our future and we strongly believe that exposure and opportunity in obtaining a sound education is crucial for the development of our country,” stressed the minister.

Enlightening them about what has been going on in the country for their benefit, Minister Mustapha stated that his colleague, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has been making massive strides in the education sector.

As he advised them to continue working word, the Minister urged the children to research new careers that are being made possible, especially in the agriculture sector.

They were encouraged to learn about the country’s developmental affairs as time went by, as well.

“We are seeing development in all the sectors and for us to maintain that it has to have students like these… who will be responsible for the continuous growth and development in our country in the future,” the agriculture minister said.

Further, the minister stated that there are robust measures in place to eliminate whatever new issues may arise in the education sector.

He added that the government has been moving from a traditional learning setting to a more modern one, implementing digital strategies, by the use of technology.

With these many interventions being made by the government, it can be evidently seen that transformation is not isolated but rather far-reaching according to Minister Mustapha.

