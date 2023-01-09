Region Five woman gets new home through MOM initiative

Seventy-one-year-old Lowawatty Ramroo called ‘Aunty Vivian’ of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice is the latest beneficiary of a new home through the Men on Mission Initiative.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips hands over the keys to Lowawatty Ramroo.

The project took 46 hours to complete and was completed by the Region Five MOM team and supported by the private sector, private individuals, and members of the diaspora.

Lowawatty Ramroo entering her new home

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Sunday officially handed over the house to the senior citizen.

“We have been literally on the ground from the time Men on Mission was launched, making interventions to improve the lives of vulnerable people throughout Guyana,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips with the Region Five Men on Mission team

He also commended the work of the Region Five men who completed this first project and are already looking to do more.

“I want to commend the Men on a Mission Region Five for starting and delivering the first project and already remaining in momentum towards delivering second and future projects in Region Five,” he noted.

Lowawatty Ramroo with some members of her family

The woman’s previous home was in a deplorable state and she welcomed the initiative.

“Windows can’t close, the door can’t close…I just would push the door and it still leaves open a big space…The windows have to stay closed and the house would be in darkness both day and night,” she recounted.

The Men on Mission Initiative is the brain child of the President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Prime Minister Phillips noted that there will be 150 interventions this year to help those in need.

“Men on mission is on the move to improve the lives of vulnerable people throughout Guyana,” he added.

